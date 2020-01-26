Share:

ISLAMABAD-The week-long campaign by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has left owners of many fuel stations exposed when it comes to measuring.

A campaign was launched and random checks were made to detect the short-selling of petrol and diesel at the petrol pumps. The administration, upon directions of the Chief Commissioner ICT, during its surprise inspection of petrol pumps in the capital city, found almost 90 percent of the petrol pumps measuring less and imposed fines on the owners for less measuring in contravention of weight and measures ordinance.

According to the details, on 17 January, Controller Weights & Measures carried out inspection of PSO fuel station in G-8 Markaz and sealed one nozzle for being out-of-calibration. He also imposed a fine of Rs25,000 for violation of the measuring standards. On 20 January, PSO fuel station Blue Area was inspected and fined Rs25,000 for one out-of-calibration nozzle. The nozzle was sealed immediately.

PSO fuel station near National Press Club in sector F-6 was inspected and fined Rs50,000 for two out-of-calibration nozzles. The nozzles were sealed immediately.

Shell fuel station at Dhokri Chowk was inspected and fined Rs50,000 for two out-of-calibration nozzles. The nozzles were sealed immediately.

The campaign continued on 21 January and the officials inspected Attock Fuel Station in F-11 Markaz and fined Rs25,000 for one out-of-calibration nozzle. The nozzle was sealed immediately. Total Parco Fuel Station in F-10 Markaz was inspected and fined Rs75,000 for three out-of-calibration nozzles. The nozzles were sealed immediately.

On 23 January, Controller Weights and Measures inspected Taramri Attock fuel station and found all the nozzles in calibration. Shell Rawal Chowk fuel station was inspected and fined Rs100,000 for four out-of-calibration nozzles. The nozzles were also sealed immediately.

Taramri Hascol fuel station was inspected and fined Rs50,000 for two out-of-calibration nozzles. The nozzles were also sealed immediately and will be opened upon calibration. Shell Aabpara fuel station was inspected and sealed besides imposing a fine of Rs300,000 for the out-of-calibration nozzles. The sealed fuel station will be opened upon calibration, according to the officials.

The authorities have also directed the petrol pump owners to ensure accurate measuring and compliance with the laws failing which stern action would be taken against the violators. They said action over non-compliance of mandatory safety, security measures and provision of basic facilities to the consumers at fuel stations are also being ensured. The officials said that inspection of the petrol pumps to check tampering in dispensing units and in terms of measurements would continue in future.