LAHORE - Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in an anti-encroachment drive demolished illegal structures in the city on Sunday. The MCL also took into custody encroachers’ belongings in Islam Pura Mian bazar, Chaa Mirah Mian bazar, Chungi Amar Sandhu, Zarar Shaheed road, Zahoor Elahi road, The Mall, Naz Town, Canal road and Ferozpur road. Headed by Metropolitan officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 4000 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman. During the operation, the MCL removed illegal structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides the roads besides confiscating belongings of encroachers.