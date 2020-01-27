Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked all officers concerned to take immediate steps for the liquidation of arrears from the government, semi-government, autonomous bodies and organisations and submit their reports to him within 15 days.

While presiding over a meeting here at his office on Sunday, the minister warned that those failing to perform would be taken to the task.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Excise Taxation Iqbal Ahmed Laghari and other officers were also present on the occasion.

While briefing the meeting, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that a number of teams were being constituted for the liquidation of arrears from the government, semi-government, autonomous bodies and organisations, and it was hoped that the exercise would yield better results.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed the concerned officers to make all- out efforts to meet the targets assigned for the current financial year, adding that all officers should ensure their presence at their respective offices to facilitate the people. He asked them to remain polite and humble while dealing with the people as he would not tolerate any misconduct in this regard.