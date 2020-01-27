Share:

OKARA - Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine, during a visit of his constituency in Okara on Sunday, has said that clean and green Punjab are top priority of the incumbent government and also part of PTI’s agenda but collective efforts and good team work are needed to achieve the targets. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, all possible resources were being utilized for the development and prosperity of the Pakistan and due to public friendly policies, public would feel a good relief in every sector. He inspected the arrangements of cleanliness along with representatives of district administration. He also reviewed the repair and construction work of roads, park and cleanliness arrangements of bazaar. Ijaz Alam directed to district administration to pay special attention to Family Park and focus on more arrangements of recreation and entertainment especially for the children. He also directed to take quick step to remove encroachments in the Bazaar and passage of the people should be cleared on immediate basis. The provincial minister also listened complains of common people and ordered on the spot to solve the issues.

On this occasion Assistant Commissioner and Representatives of district administration were also present.