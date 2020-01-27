Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Gulfishan colony Samanabad where he met with a delegation headed by PML-N leader Qazi Anwaar and announced to join PTI along with his companions. Mian Aslam Iqbal while expressing his views said that Qazi Anwaar and his companions by joining PTI is welcoming and the roots of PTI are strengthening among the masses.

Owing to public service agenda we will work together for the progress and prosperity of the country and its people. The minister further said that he does not care for his ministry but gives importance to the ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan and we give priority to the interests of people. We do not care for mafias and will go to every extent to safeguard the rights of common man. PTI government will fight for protecting the rights of common man and will defeat every mafia. We are standing like a solid rock against influential people and exploitative powers. Pakistan has come out of quagmire of economic crisis. 2020 will be the year of country’s progress and development. Industries are being set up in the country and new investment is also arriving which will create job opportunities. PTI government is bringing loan schemes for the skilled youth. Earlier, the minister inaugurated development projects at Zubaida Park Samanabad and people will get facilities by the completion of such projects, he concluded.