Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is gearing up social uplift programs in the New merged tribal areas (NMTA). After Akbar Ayub Khan’s massive reform agenda including Education, the K-P Governement has also embarked on Health as part of Annual Development Program in Fiscal budget. The newly merged districts are receiving special importance in terms of prioritised projects. A phase-wise strategy is being implemented after the NMTA decision. He said the provincial government has allocated special funds and packages for the uplift of education and health of the NMTDs.

A statement released by the Chief Minister House stated that program for food-insecure households was announced in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for Newly Merged Tribal Areas (NMTA). CM Mahmood approved the proposed plan to serve as a safety net in order to reduce inequality and eliminate malnutrition in NMTDs.

CM Mahmood said that the aim is to serve development goals which would include objective of providing effective and comprehensive safety nets to the marginalised and vulnerable segments of the population by distributing food items to food insecure households of NMTDs.

The plan designed for NMTA will be a part of the Ehsaas Programme sought to initiate pilot projects in Orakzai and other tribal district. It will receive technical assistance from the World Food Programme (WFP).K-P