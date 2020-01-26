Share:

“Where globalization means, as it so often does, that the rich and powerful now have new means to further enrich and empower themselves at the cost of the poorer and weaker, we have a responsibility to protest in the name of universal freedom.”

–Nelson Mandela

In the Western hemisphere, right wing populist leaders have exploited the failures of globalization to their favour.

With the fall of communism, one concept that engulfed the world was “Globalisation”. Author Francis Fukuyama declared the globalisation as perpetuated by capitalism and liberal democracy would help every nation to reap the gains of capitalism. However, despite the promises of the champions of globalisation the world has witnessed that the market-oriented democratic state has begun to falter. Not only in the developing countries but also in the developed nations the process of globalisation has provided room to a global rage instead of global prosperity.

One of the most important thinkers of today, Pankaj Mishra in his latest book “Age of Anger” tries to understand the sudden rise of the populist and right-wing parties across the world in general and in Europe in particular. He maintains that we are living in an age of anger where globalisation has already weakened the stable forms of authority and legitimacy. This weakening of the older structures has not given anything to the people who were charmed by the pundits who believed in the magical effects of globalisation.

Today, instead of economic globalisation’s benefits everywhere and to everyone, the globalisation of rage is a shared phenomena among countries. Thus everywhere the right-wing parties and people whose political campaigns rely on the exclusion of “others” are finding acceptance among the people. The irony is great for the most vulnerable to such exclusionary rhetoric are not the developing but developed nations.