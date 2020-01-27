Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said nothing was better than arts and culture which have ample potential to bring people together and strengthen social cohesion in society.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of “Lahore Biennale 02” held at Lahore Fort. He said that it was important to encourage people to visit museums and other such places to connect themselves with history, arts and culture.

Appreciating the Biennale, he said such events strongly motivate people towards arts and culture. “A lot of aspects of art and architecture needed to be explored”, he maintained. “Pakistan is opening up, clouds of insecurity are no more there,” observed President Alvi.

He noted that art works offer a welcome break from the humdrum of monotonous life and daily routine.