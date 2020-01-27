Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has stressed concrete measures to eradicate polio virus from the country. Speaking at an emergent meeting regarding surveillance of polio cases, PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami said that the government should take some solid steps to exclude the name of country from travelling restrictions due to surfacing and existence of polio cases.He said that reporting of 137 polio cases during the last year was a matter of concern and should be handled immediately. The meeting was also attended by PMA General Secretary Dr Izhar Chaudhry, Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Iram Shehzadi and Dr Tanveer Anwar.