The Punjab Food Authourity (PFA) sealed a production of private company (Malik Foods) as per the orders of Irfan Memon, the Director General of PFA. The PFA personnel seized more than 4000 KG of unwholesome food after they found the factory to be operating in extremely unhygienic conditions with complete lack of cleanliness.

The factory produced biscuits with expired food ingredients. The team also reported that condition of factory premises was extremely deplorable in terms of rusty machinery, overflowing water in production area and abundance of insects.

The factory also failed to produce any evidence regarding the food license record and was issued notice on basis of non-compliance. The authourities seized 3000kg of ready food along with all the ingredients utilised in the making of the biscuit.