The Chief Secretary for Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan held a meeting with senior member of the Board of Revenue, Agriculture secretary, PDMA director general and other officers in order to carve out strategic method to launch program to combat locust attacks. He stressed that officials should be present in the fields in order to gauge and deal with the matter with the help of local farmers, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and allied departments in order to save crops from a locust attack.

According to agriculture secretary and DG-PDMA said that during the last three months, spray had been completed on 42,360 hectares along with aerial spray on 800 hectares out of a total 70,700 hectares area in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan during the previous three months

The problem is persisting through different districts of the province. The divisional commissioners and deputy commissioner joined the meeting through video conferencing.