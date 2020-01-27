Share:

LAHORE - Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana emerged as title winner in the 2nd Chairman Wapda Golf, which came to a thrilling end here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

Qasim has been the leader on all three days and his command and his control and nerve free application of golfing skills enabled him to look far superior to all his adversaries, three of whom were national level players. With three rounds scores of 71, 73 and 77 and a gross aggregate score of 221, Qasim was appreciated.

Ghazanfar Mehmood of Wapda won the runner-up position with a three-round aggregate score of 227. Ashiq Hussain of Multan finished third with gross 231. Mohsin Zafar won the first net with a score of 217 while Omar Farooq secured second and Jamal Nasir third. In Invitational match, Javed A Khan won the first gross while Lt Gen (R) Hilal Hussain and Dr Tariq Malik were second and third. The net section winner was Maj Imtiaz Shah.

In ladies, Suneya Osama bagged first gross, Ghazala Yasmin second and Syeda Iman Ali Shah third. Ana James Gill won the first net while Minaa Zainab and Shahzadi Gulfam finished second and third net. The seniors’ title went to Imran Ahmed while second and third to Col Asif Mehdi and Tariq Mehmood. Dr Hamid Awan claimed first net, Ahsan Ghias second and Maj Gen Tariq Saleem third. The winners were honored by Governor Punjab Chaudhry M Sarwar, accompanied by Chairman Wapda Lt Gen (r) Muzzamil Hussain, Ex Vice Chief of Army Staff Gen Ahsan Saleem, Naveed Akram Cheema, Lt Gen Khalid Maqbool, Lt Gen Hilal Hussain, Chairman Lahore Gymkhana Kamran Lashari and others.