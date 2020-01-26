Share:

ISLAMABAD-Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Patron-in-Chief Islahee Jamaat and Aalmi Tanzeem-ul-Arifeen has underlined the need to fulfil collective responsibility in order to overcome the incidents like child abuse.

He also advocated for end to culture of dowry for ease in nikkah. He was delivering his keynote address in the Annual Melaad-e-Mustafa & Haq Bahoo Conference organised by Islahee Jamaat & Aalmi Tanzeem ul Arifeen at Jinnah Convention Centre here. Patron-in-chief Hazrat Sultan Muhammad Ali presided over the conference.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali while addressing the auspicious gathering said that the nation was facing tough time ever faced by the Muslims across the globe which demands our collective efforts. “We are listening voices of ‘Akhand Bharat’ and in such a scenario, we need to stand like a wall once again as Quaid did against congress and colonial powers to save the Muslim identity. Along with the external threats, we need to overcome the internal challenges which are paving way to various social evils,” he said.

He said Quran guides us to look into ourselves and ponder upon our deeds so that one can control human lust and evil desires. Quran instructs us to take care of our sight and thoughts as a prerequisite against evils. The negative use of entertainment media and internet is a major reason behind such incidents and the prevalent immorality in our societies. Such material should be restricted which creates and evolves negative forces among youngsters. However, a very careful and constructive use of these electronic sources can lead towards a constructive and modest society. Similarly, nikkah should be made easier. “One of the major hurdles in nikkah is the unfortunate prevalent culture of dowry,” he said.

Practically, the responsibility is on the part of male spouse who should deny any demand of dowry and instead focus on modesty and morality,” he said.

He reiterated the fact that zikr (remembrance of Allah) strengthens our relationship with Allah. Foreign delegates, scholars, students, parliamentarians and people from different walks of life participated in the conference.