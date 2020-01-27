Share:

Islamabad - The Supreme Court will resume today the hearing of identical petitions challenging the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing his foreign properties in wealth statements. A 10-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will conduct hearing of the petitions. Besides the apex court judge, Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, Bar Councils & Association of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan and Abid Hassan Minto, and I A Rehman have also challenged the presidential reference against Justice Isa . Previously, the apex court was informed that the ARU has no legal status, therefore, any investigation or inquiry conducted and any material collected by it for filing reference against the judges is illegal and void ab initio.

During the hearing, Rasheed A Rizvi appearing on behalf of SHCBA and Karachi Bar Association had submitted that the ARU has no legal status therefore any investigation/inquiry conducted and any material collected by it for filing reference against the judges is illegal, void ab initio and without jurisdiction.