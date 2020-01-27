Share:

KARACHI - A seminar in connection with the International Day of Education and Promotion of Mental Health & Wellbeing was organised by the Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS) at Mirpurkhas on Sunday.

The objective of the seminar was to promote mental health awareness under the theme: Learning for People, Planet, Peace and Prosperity, said a statement issued here.

President of Pakistan Psychiatric Society & Dean, Faculty of Psychiatry- College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Afridi talked about the International Day of Education in the relevance of theme of the seminar.

He stressed the importance of Sustainable Development Goal 4, in particular, which was aimed at “ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all” by 2030.

“Education and positive mental health