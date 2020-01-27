Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shimza Naz Durab made huge upset in her ladies singles quarterfinal of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Sunday, as she ousted fourth seed Noor Malik (ZTBL) 2-1. Noor lost the epic battle in two hours and 30 minutes, as Shimza won the first set 7-5 and lost the second set 6-7(4) before winning the third set 6-3. While other seeded players Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mehboob and Meheq Khokhar advanced to the semifinals by defeating their respective opponents. Sara beat Mehwish Chishtie, 6-4 and 6-4, Meheq Khokhar outclassed Esha Jawad, 6-2 and 6-3, and Sarah thrashed Adela Miron, 6-0 and 6-0. Sara will face Meheq and Sarah will fight against Shimza in the semifinals today (Monday). In the ladies doubles semifinals, Sarah/Sara beat Mahrukh Farooqui/Shimza, 6-1 and 6-1, while Noor/Meheq defeated Esha/Mehwish, 6-3 and 6-3. Men’s singles qualifying matches will be played today (Monday) and eight players will qualify for the main draw of 32. Top eight players in the qualifying draw are Irfanullah, Hameed-ul-Haq, Mian Bilal, Talha Saqib, Zalan Khan, Jibran-ul-Haq, Ikram-ul-Haq and Usman Ijaz.