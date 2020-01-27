Share:

ISLAMABAD - The nominated Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Sikandar Sultan Raja, will take oath of his office on Monday (January 27).The oath will be administered by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed at the Supreme Court.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1pm.

Dr Raja, a former bureaucrat, was chosen to head the ECP by a parliamentary committee comprising government and opposition members. The previous CEC, Sardar Raza Khan, retired on December 6 and the post was vacant ever since. Justice (Retd) Altaf Qureshi, the member for Punjab, had been made acting Chief Election Commissioner for the interim period.