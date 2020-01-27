Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Federal Ombudsman’ Hyderabad Region Director General Ghulam Hussain Soho has said that there is an acute need of a university in the city as hundreds of students have to travel to other cities for seeking higher education.

He stressed the government should take an initiative in this regard.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the best performance award distribution ceremony held here at the Ajrak Club on Sunday under the auspices of National Commission for Interfaith Harmony and Human Rights Pakistan.

The event was attended by teachers, professors, lawyers, members of civil society, journalists, doctors, social activists, and the office-bearers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) district Mirpurkhas.

He further said that just like seeking primary education was must for every child, similarly receiving higher education was also the need of each and every student; male or female.

He called upon the Sindh government that keeping in view the requirements of students of this area, it should take steps to build a university in the city. Speaking on the occasion, popular social worker, Raja Abdul Haq pointed out that sufficient government land was available in the city for the construction of a university, and added that some government officers were opposing construction of the university.

He said that a large district headquarter hospital was currently under-construction in the city that would cater to the health requirements of people of the area in future. Ghulam Nabi Meo Advocate said that in the past a constitutional petition had been filed in the court for a University of Mirpurkhas, and hoped that now again legal procedure will be adopted for the purpose.

MQM-P district In-charge Khushi Muhammad Mughal, Secretary Aneesuddin Siddique, BISE Mirpurkhas Secretary Professor (r) Abdul Hameed Shaikh, Ali Abuwal Hassan, divisional coordinator Tauseef Raza Malak, Afaq Ahmed and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later best performance awards were distributed by the chief guest among people belonging to different fields of life such as lawyers, doctors, professors, headmasters and headmistress of secondary and primary schools and journalists, including Saleem Azad, Qamaruddin, late Zubair Ahmed Mujahid, and late Mehmood Sultan Chandio in recognition of their best performances in their respective fields.

Hindu community protests against ‘abduction’ of girl

Hundreds of people belonging to the Hindu community, including women, held a demonstration at Kot Ghulam Muhammad town on Sunday to protest against the alleged abduction of a Hindu girl Shremti Kalawati aka Qavita. Carrying banners and placards in their hands, the protesters blocked the main KGM road as a result of which traffic was suspended.

They raised slogans against the authorities while demanding the recovery of the girl. They alleged that she had been kidnapped for changing her faith. They alleged that she had been forcibly married off to a Muslim boy.

They urged the Sindh chief minister and the Sindh IGP to take immediate notice of the incident, and ensure safe recovery of their child without any further delay.

Kot Ghulam Muhammad police arrived at the site of protest, and assured them early recovery of their girl. Later the protestors dispersed peacefully.