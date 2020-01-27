Share:

WAZIRABAD-Traffic Issues Wazirabad became more critical after opening of Sialkot Motor so alternate arrangements were necessary to be materialized forthwith to release the traffic pressure in interior city and Assistant Commissioner should prepare feasibility and take early steps to acquire the land for the purpose. This was stated by Commissioner Gujranwala Division Mr. Zahid Akhtar Zaman while answering a question put by a citizen about the constant jamming of Traffic on Sialkot Wazirabad road passing through Wazirabad during the School hours , during an open Court held in the premises of ASP Office here at Wazirabad.

Mr. Zahid Akhtar Zaman stated that Sialkot Motorway was about to complete and its inauguration would create more hurdles in the Traffic which was already in critical position due to heavy Traffic, on Sialkot road lead to Sambarial Dry port and Sialkot Air Port. Road Traffic in Wazirabad from Allah wala Chowk to Haji pura chowk, in front of Civil Courts and in Bank Square remained jam for at least two hours during School time when Govt. Schools , Girls Colleges, Private School and Colleges went off and thousands Students of all ages go back to their homes on Rickshaws, Motor Cycles and by other means which caused heavy and long jamming which even disturbed the pedestrians, business men and common men vists Wazirabad from rural areas. Commissioner Zahid Akhtar directed Assisstant Commissioner Waqar Hussain to take swift measures and prepare feasibility Report for construction of new Bypass road from Haripur Bund Railway Station to Sohdra mor to divert the road Traffic avoiding City Roads already congested due to school van rush.

He further ordered to acquire land for Bypass road as early as possible and construction of news road may be started prior to inauguration of Sialkot Motor way which would attract more Traffic from Gujrat side and hundreds of villages as well.

Addressing another complaint put by a citizen that holders of Insaf Health Cards may visit to any Hospital falls in the lists for their medical treatment. We are planning to include more new Hospitals in the list for the convenience of the patients having Health Cards,” he said.

RPO Gujranwala Mr. Tariq Abbas Qureshi , on query, stated that High Ups never gave targets to Police Station for registration of Drugs case but police is instructed to avoid registration of cases u/s 9A and 9B. Drug Peddlers should not be spared on any cost to save the new generation from Narcotics, he added. On a question of open and unsafely sale of LNG, he stated “We have to observe our social and economic structure. LNG rated would be kept under control . We will not encourage unemployment any way by our hard measures,” he said.