MIRPURKHAS - Two villagers of Khaskheli clan were seriously injured in a clash between two groups of Khaskheli clan here at Tando Adam Naka chowk on Sunday.

Reports say sticks and axe were used by members of the rival groups of Khaskheli clan of village Makhan Khaskheli as a result of which two villagers, namely Muhammad Hashim Khaskheli and Jaro Khaskheli sustained serious wounds, and were rushed to the Civil Hospital.

However, those engaged in the brawl managed to flee from the spot.

It has been learnt that the clash occurred when one group blamed the other for destroying its crops by leaving the cattle in the fields unattended.

Town police are conducting an inquiry in the case, while none of the suspect had been arrested till the filing of the news.