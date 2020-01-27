Share:

At least five katyusha rockets landed in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Iraq’s capital, some of which directly struck the U.S. embassy, caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said early Monday.

"This hostile attack on a foreign mission was repeated with missiles falling inside the U.S. embassy compound. While condemning this illegal act, we instructed our security forces to arrest the attackers and bring them to justice," Abdul-Mahdi said in a statement

No casualties or material damage has been reported so far.

He added that this kind of attack could turn Iraq into a conflict zone.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes two days after thousands of Iraqis gathered in Baghdad calling for U.S. troops to leave the country.

The presence of foreign troops has been a hot issue in the country after top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was assassinated earlier this month in a U.S. drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport.