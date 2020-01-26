Share:

ISLAMABAD-A US embassy vehicle on Sunday killed a woman when it hit another vehicle near Faisal Chowk in sector F-8/3.

According to the details, reportedly the US embassy vehicle being driven by Amjad Zaman hit a car, which was carrying the family of Osama Ikhlaq of Dhok Kala Khan, Rawalpindi. Mother of Ikhlaq, Nazia Bibi died on the spot while five other family members got serious injuries. The police arrested the driver of the US Embassy’s vehicle. The Margalla police booked the driver under section 427, 337-G, 279, and 320 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, unknown persons shot dead one Sain Sajid, 18, in the area of Shahzad Town police station. He hailed from Kotli Sattian. The cause of the attack was unknown. However, the police registered a case and started further investigation in this regard. Furthermore, Khanna police recovered a dead body later identified as M Safdar, resident of Raja Town Shakarial. The dead body was found from jungle at Service Road in the area of Khanna Pul. The body bore a bullet injury in the head. The police shifted the dead body to the hospital for further legal requirements.

Furthermore, Islamabad police have arrested 301 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items including gold ornaments, cars and bikes worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to the officials, 26 dacoity/robbery/burglary/theft and car-theft cases were traced and 37 persons were arrested while 82 absconders were held during the same period. Moreover, the police held 47 accused for their involvement in bootlegging and drug-peddling activities while 9.332 kilogram hashish, 3.599 kilogram heroin and 360 bottles of alcohol were also recovered from them. The police also arrested 39 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 35 pistols, one gun and 184 rounds from them. Ninety-six other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in 53 crime cases of various nature were also held, according to the police.