Chinese citizens will not be allowed to enter or leave the city of Wuhan, where the current coronavirus outbreak started, until the end of the month, the city’s migration authorities said in a statement on Monday.

Authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the crossing of the city border for all Chinese citizens at all border crossing points of Wuhan until 30 January, according to the statement.

The travel restrictions also apply to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

All passenger transport in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei Province, was suspended last week and the city has been on virtual lockdown.

On Sunday, China's National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei told reporters that the spread of the virus appears to be accelerating despite mitigation efforts.

According to the latest data from China’s National Health Commission, 80 people have died from the virus in China. Over 2,700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Macau, Nepal, France, the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first reported in Wuhan in early January and has since been confirmed by China and the World Health Organisation to be a new strain of the coronavirus, currently labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus. The symptoms of the new coronavirus are typical of common cold or flu: fever, coughing, sneezing, difficulty breathing.