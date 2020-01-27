Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that late Zulfikar Ali Bhuto (ZAB) is the only political leader in the entire world whose birthday is celebrated not only regularly, but also on a large scale, all over the country.

Addressing a ceremony held here on Sunday to celebrate the 92nd birthday of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Provincial Minister for Information said that there was no other person in the world who was remembered in this grand manner. Ghani was of the view that these celebrations sent a clear message to all those who were hoping that after his judicial assassination no one would ever remember the great leader.

The provincial minister said that although Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not with us today, but he lived in the heart of every single Pakistani.

He said that ZAB and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were perpetual as with the passage of time love for both had increased manifold. Ghani claimed that while no one, including family members of the late General Ziaul Haq, visited his grave, people from all over the country kept visiting ZAB’s grave to pay their respects.

Ghani said that this was also an indirect message to all those who were striving to weaken the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) even today through the character assassination of its leaders. Provincial Minister for Information said that people loved and trusted the politics of Bhuttos from the bottom of their heart. “People’s love for the party could only diminish when there is any other leader of the caliber of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto or PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” the minister added. The provincial minister further said that the ideology of ZAB lived on despite the fact that he was no more alive.

The minister said that late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid down his life in the service of his country and the people he loved so much. Ghani claimed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the youngest prime minister of our country in near future.