DASKA - A Government Maternity Health Services Clinic was inundated due to heavy rain under the nose of newly constructed building of Daska DHQ Civil Hospital with Rs 160 million.

The clinic was also located in front of the political office of local PML-N MPA Yahiya Gul Nawaz. The local patients faced a great ordeal in reaching the clinic inundated during torrential rain.

The clinic was in miserable condition with the broken furniture as well.

The situation needs early attention of the officials concerned.

The clinic is working in a small room. All the gynaecological services are provided in this suffocated room.

The provincial government has recently established a new building of the Daska DHQ Civil Hospital. But, no funds have been allocated to repair the crumbling building of this maternity clinic.