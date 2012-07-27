

LAHORE – Two people including a woman died while seven sustained multiple injuries during road accidents and roof collapse incidents in the provincial capital on Thursday.

As per police reports, a 60-year-old woman, yet to be identified, was found unconscious near Hariyan Kothian, Samanabad. She was shifted to a hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead. Police said the woman might sustained injury and fell unconscious when she was hit by a van in the area. After recovering the body, police made numerous announcements in nearby mosques but none of the citizens claimed to own the body.

Earlier, seven persons including Shafiq, Ghulam Shabir, Mohsin and Noman sustained critical injuries shortly when a roof caved in at Harbanspura. The injured were shifted to a local hospital where their condition was told stable till filing of this report.

A 22-year-old youth died after he resisted during a robbery bid in the Racecourse Police Area. Police said that a visible mark of bullet can be witnessed on the neck of the youth.

“We found his body near the bridge of Dharampura,” on duty police officer said, adding circumstantial evidences show he was shot dead during robbery bid.