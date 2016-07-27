LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed has directed that security arrangements in educational institutes be re-checked before end of summer vacations and focal persons be nominated for dealing with security matters in schools and colleges.

He was presiding over a meeting of Administrative Secretaries' Committee at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Capt (R) Zahid Saeed ordered special measures for improving security of educational institutes, worship places, parks and other public places. He said that Pakistani expatriates are asset for the country; all departments should extend full cooperation to Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission for resolving their problems. He directed the heads of departments to devise a mechanism for addressing public complaints on priority basis.

The chief secretary lauded the Finance and Planning and Development Department for their hardwork in preparation of provincial budget and Annual Development Programme. He directed divisional commissioners to remain alert for dealing with possible floods and use all resources for ensuring best protective measures.

Home Secretary Azam Suleman Khan briefed the meeting about law and order in the province. He opined that as result of effective measures taken by Counter Terrorism Department and law-enforcement agencies law and order situation in Punjab has improved significantly.–Staff Reporter

Those among present were: Additional Chief Secretary Shumail Khwaja, Commissioner Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab, secretaries of different departments and divisional commissioners.