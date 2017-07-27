ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistani diplomatic officials, who were abducted while travelling from Jalalabad to Torkham last month, were safely recovered on Wednesday in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said.

The two diplomatic officials of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jalalabad were abducted, while travelling from Jalalabad to Torkham on June 16.

A foreign ministry statement said: “President Ashraf Ghani personally phoned Pakistan’s chargé d'affaires in Kabul to inform that the Afghan security forces had recovered the two Pakistani officials in a security operation.”

Later in the evening, the two officials were handed over to the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“They would be flown back to Pakistan to join their families as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua talked to Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai and conveyed Pakistan’s deepest gratitude to the Afghan government for safe recovery of the two abducted Pakistani diplomatic officials, it added.