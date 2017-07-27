SAINT-AIGNAN-SUR-CHER-Delighted French zoo officials were bursting with joy Wednesday at the news their female panda is pregnant - a first for France. A scan by zoo vets on Wednesday revealed that Huan Huan, on loan to Beauval zoo in central France from China along with her male partner Yuan Zi, is expecting her first cub. “It’s exceptional. We just exploded in joy as we’ve been waiting such a long time for this moment,” the zoo’s communications director Delphine Delord told AFP. “It also gives us hope for the conservation of pandas, which in nature are in danger of extinction.” The nine-year-old pandas are the only giant pandas living in France, and they arrived in Beauval in 2012 after intense, high-level negotiations between Paris and Beijing.