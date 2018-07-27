Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Police registered a case against 160 PML-N candidates and supporters for attacking the Returning Officer on Thursday.

NA-179 RO Khursheed Ahmed Anjum in FIR 342/18 alleged that PML-N candidate Mian Imtiaz Ahmed, PML-N candidate for PP-262 Umar Jaffar, former MNA Jaffar Iqbal, Municipal Committee RYK chairman Mian Ijaz Aamir, councilor Asmar Akram, Umar Munir, Ijaz Jajji, Mian Imran, Mian Sajjad, Kami Shah and 150 other PML-N supporters with PML-N flags attacked his office at 11.30pm. He further said that they chanted slogans against Pak Army and the RO. He alleged Municipal Committee chairman Ijaz Aamir attacked him but civil judge RYK Muhammad Ahsan intervened and saved him. Meanwhile, focal person DRO and senior civil judge admin Sheikh Fayyaz Hussain with other court employees witnessed the incident, he said. Police on the complaint of RO NA-179 registered a case Under Section 356,183,148 and 149 of PPC and 7 ATA.

Police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa said that on the orders of DPO Muhammad Athar Waheed, police started raids at different points to arrest the accused involved in attack on RO office in district courts.

Meanwhile, two armed motorcyclists snatched Rs40,000 in cash and a motorcycle from a local catering service provider after shooting him injured on resistance near his shop in Aadha-Motra, Daska tehsil. According to the local police, the accused fired three bullets on him, injuring him seriously and fled away with booty. The injured was shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

Meanwhile, some unknown accused broke in the electronics shop of Abdul Aziz in Model Town Daska and decamped with 80 CCTV cameras, 15 DVRs, 20 hard drives, four laptops, 10 LCDs, small and big sized speakers and other electronics (worth lakhs of rupees) from there.