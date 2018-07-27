Share:

DHAKA:- Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe and the West Indies for back-to-back series later this year, a Bangladesh cricket official said Thursday. Zimbabwe were originally scheduled to visit in January 2019 but BCB brought forward the tour to October avoid any potential clash with national elections. Bangladesh announced Wednesday that the West Indies would arrive on November 15 for their first full tour to the country since 2012. "Apart from the West Indies, we've also confirmed the Zimbabwe series in October," said BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury. " Zimbabwe will play two Tests and three ODIs. It means we will now play back-to-back series this year." The West Indies series will include two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.–AFP