LONDON:- The BBC agreed on Thursday to pay within 14 days the legal costs of veteran British pop star Cliff Richard, after it last week lost a privacy case he pursued. But the broadcaster also reported that it is seeking permission to appeal the court ruling over its live television coverage of a 2014 police raid on the singer’s home. A British judge awarded Richard £210,000 ($277,000, 236,000 damages) after deciding the BBC infringed his privacy in its reporting of the police operation. The raid was part of an investigation into historical child abuse allegations, but Richard was never charged or arrested.–AFP