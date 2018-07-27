Share:

BUREWALA - The returning officers have announced final results of all the 4 national and 8 provincial seats of Vehari on Thursday.

In NA-162, PML-N’s Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmad won the election by getting 81,956 votes while the runner-up independent candidate Ayesha Nazir Jatt got 64,766 and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Khalid Mahmood Chohan got 58,602 votes.

In NA-163, PML-N’s Syed Sajid Mehdi won the contest by getting 70325 votes, Pakistan Tehrike Insaf South Punjab President Muhammad Ishaq Khan Khakwani got 56873 and Independent candidate Arifa Nazir Jat got 29243.

In NA-164, PTI candidate Tahir Iqbal won the fight by getting 82,084 votes and defeated PML-N leaders Tehmina Doltana who got 68,198 votes. Former agriculture minister Punjab Naeem Akhter Khan Bhabha got 32,312 votes and Rana Sagheer Guduu got 25,406 votes as independents.

In NA-165, PTI’s Barrister Orangzeb Khan Khichi won the election by securing 99,287 and defeated PML-N seasoned politician Saeed Ahmed who got 65,536.

Similarly, provincial assembly’s 8 seats were also shared by PML-N and PTI. In PP-PP-229 Vehari I, PML-N’s Muhammad Yousaf Kaseliya won by getting 40,421, Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf Hamayon Fareed Chishti got 26,309 votes.

In PP-230 Vehari II, PML-N’s Sardar Khalid Dogar won by getting 36,916 while his opponent PTI Khalid Nisar Dogar got 32,907 votes, In PP-231 Vehari III, Irfan Aqeel Daultana of PML-N won by getting 17,110 votes and the runner-up Ishaq Khan Khakwani of PTI got 16,201 votes.

In PP-232 Vehari IV, Ijaz Hussain of PTI got 27,284 while the runner up of PML-N Bilal akber Bhatti 25,499 votes.

In PP-233 Vehari V, Rai Zahoor Kharal of PTI got 35,007 and defeated Saeed Ahmed Manais who got 24,923 votes as independent. In PP-234 Vehari VI, Mian Saqib Khurshid of PML-N got 37,953 votes and defeated Zahid Iqbal of PTI who got 34,528 votes.

In PP-235 Vehari VII, PTI’s Ali Raza Khan Khakwani won by getting 49725 votes as Asif Saeed Khan Manais of PML-N got 43812 votes.

In PP-236 Vehari VIII, Jahanzaib Khichi of PTI won by getting 38010 votes and runner up was PML-N Azhar Ahmed Khan Yousafzai who got 20488.