LAHORE - The business community and economists have felicitated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for getting victory in general election of 2018 and emerging as the single largest party in Pakistan.

Saarc CCI vice president and UBG chairman Iftikhar Malik greeted Imran Khan, who is poised to become Pakistan's head of government after his party's victory in July 25th's parliamentary elections. But serious economic and security challenges await the new government, he added.

He stressed upon all the political parties to show unity on national issues as a uniform policy is essential for attracting foreign investors. He said that Pakistan is currently facing many economic challenges, which can only be addressed through taking all necessary measures unanimously.

Iftikhar said that the most immediate challenge will be stabilization of the external sector which has fallen from a peak of six months' import cover to nearly one and a half month now. Foreign exchange reserves have fallen from the peak of Oct 2016 and the downward slide continues unabated, despite numerous administrative efforts to arrest the growth of imports, and more recent attempts to realign the exchange rate with market-based realities. He said that exports have rebounded in recent months, but the trade deficit continues to grow.

The noted economist Dr Ashfaq Hasan said that the new government will have to prepare a strategy to enhance external flows including remittances, FDI, Portfolio investment and other non-debt creating inflows. He said that the new government will have to decide whether to go to the IMF again or not. If they decide to seek a bailout package from the IMF, they must have a competent team to negotiate with the Fund. The new government of the PTI must be absolutely clear that the IMF under Donald Trump administration would be different from the past.

Rice Exporters Association chairman and GCCI former president Samee Ullah CH said that at present Pakistan's external Current Account Deficit for FY18 came to $18b (5.8percent of GDP) up 43percent over FY17 CAD of $12.6billion. This was much higher than expectations and was partly financed through reserves, which declined by $6.3b during FY18 to close at $9.8 billion. Other than the external account, the fiscal situation is also of concern as Pakistan fiscal deficit in FY18 is expected to be close to 7percent (compared to 5.8percent in FY17) due to lower than expected revenues. This rising trend does not bode well for Pakistan's economic outlook.

Samee Ullah Ch observed that in the past governments never bothered to interact with industries, particularly exporters to address their grievances. All these factors made Pakistani exporters non-competitive in international market. Consequently, exports continued to decline from $25 billion to $20 billion during the period. Imports on the other hand continued to surge for a variety of reasons.

He said that the new government of the PTI will have to review the entire taxation policy, getting rid of the practice of withholding refund and advance tax, releasing the refunds of exporters, reviewing the whole spectrum of energy prices, adjusting exchange rate if necessary, reviewing all the Free Trade Agreements, including the one with China. In addition, instituting a permanent mechanism to interact with the private sector on regular basis will be essential for restoring their confidence, he added.

Noted economist and former finance minister Dr Hafiz Pasha observed that in view of the rapidly deteriorating balance of payments situation, the new government will have to take some urgent export promotion and import compression measures which are well-documented in a stronger Trade Policy. He said that key to success of the new government will depend on implementing significant reforms in taxation, expenditure, power sector, NFC Award, FATF and expediting the work on CPEC projects.