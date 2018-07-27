Share:

LAHORE (PR) The successful members of the National and Provincial Assemblies should fulfill the expectation of the nation and down trodden citizens of Pakistan by ensuring the elimination of unemployment and poverty and ignorance.

The demand was made by trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd.) in a press statement issued here on Thursday. He demanded elimination of widening irrational gap between the rich and poor in the society and free standard equal education to each child and decent work to the youth and fixation of minimum wages @ Rs.30,000!- PM and Rs.15000 PM pension for the workers engaged in the private industries and trade and banks. He sought restoration of medical treatment facilities to the workers after their retirement under Social Security Scheme and bring contract and temporary workers on permanent basis and elimination of child and bonded labour and discrimination against women.

He also appealed to all the political parties to get ensured the implementation of the principles of their Election Manifesto.

He condemned the barbaric and savage killing of the innocent citizens of Quetta by the terrorists and declared it as a crime against mankind.