Rawalpindi - The workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Awami Muslim League (AML) remained busy on Thursday in celebrating their victory in the city in general elections 2018 while other political parties rejected the election results citing rigging. and said they would challenge it.

Celebrations were in full swing at Lal Havli of winning candidate Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who defeated his rival PML-N candidate Barrister Danial Chaudhry, son of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, with a heavy margin. Lal Haveli kept receiving throngs of people including men, women and youngsters to felicitate Sheikh Rasheed on his big win.

Visitors presented bouquet to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and distributed sweets among the supporters and voters. Similarly, a huge rush of voters and supporters was witnessed in Dhamial House where PTI candidate from PP-14 Muhammad Basharat Raja is residing.

The winning candidate was garlanded and presented bouquets by the jubilant supporters and workers. Sweets were also distributed on the occasion to celebrate the win of Muhammad Raja Basharat against his rival Usama Chaudhry, the second son of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan.

The central election office of Haji Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry at Bahria Town was also jam packed with the supporters and voters.

Haji Amjad thrashed PML-N candidate Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal from PP-13. A group of youngsters were dancing to songs to celebrate the victory of their beloved candidates.

Tens of hundreds of voters and supporters also visited the homes and elections offices of other wining candidates including Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Amir Mehmood Kiyani Advocate, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Umer Tanvir Butt and Adnan Chaudhry.

“We are so happy that our candidate bagged a comprehensive win against PML-N candidate in general elections 2018. Now, AML President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will be part of Imran-led government and will solve our problems,” said a group of workers outside Lal Haveli. Holding portraits of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, one supporter said it was a tough competition between Sheikh and Danial as PML-N was using all out resources to defeat Sheikh. “But with the help of Allah Almighty and help of voters, we defeated Danial,” he said.

Asghar Ali Mubarak, a lawyer by profession said that though he himself contested general elections as an independent candidate, the victory of Farzand-e-Rawalpindi compelled him to congratulate Sheikh Rashid. “The bad time is over for Pindities with the historic win of Sheikh Rasheed,” he said.

“Rawalpindi had become a castle for PML-N but PTI has demolished that castle by clean sweeping in general elections 2018”, exclaimed another supporter of Basharat Muhammad Raja in Dhamial House.

He said that all the party men worked hard to win the elections and claimed that PML-N leaders and polling agents are levelling baseless accusations of evicting them from polling stations during counting of votes. “It was the fairest election in the history of country and nobody rigged it,” he said.

On the other hand, the supporters and workers of PML-N said refused to accept the election results saying that unseen forces had rigged the elections and snatched the win from hands of their candidates. “Our leadership has rejected elections results,” said Amir Ahmed, a PML-N supporter. He said the ECP made delay in announcement of results of many polling stations.

