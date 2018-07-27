Share:

DTI holds award ceremony

LAHORE (PR): Senior officials of the office of the Inspector of Boiler Punjab, Lahore were present for a Certificate Awarding Ceremony which was held at the Descon Technical Institute (DTI).

Talat Mehmood, Deputy Chief Inspector of Boiler, and Mr. M. Ismail Abid, Senior Boiler Inspector & Examiner, were among the team members who visited DTI and graced the occasion.

They were present as distinguished guests for the Ceremony and the visit helped cement the good relationships between the Inspectorate of Boiler Punjab and DTI.

The visit also allowed for DTI to showcase their capabilities as the visitors were given a tour of the DTI workshops. DTIs effort was met with great encouragement by them.

Murtuza Ali, GM DTI said, "I am glad to have had the opportunity to welcome the officials of the Boiler Inspectorate of Punjab and give them a tour of our facilities. We were able to display our state of the art equipment and workshops, as well as our staff that have played a key role in our growth. And I am sure that with the success of this visit, we will be able to build an even deeper relationship with them.

DG Khan Cement opens modern plant in Hub

KARACHI (PR): DG Khan Cement Company Limited part of Nishat Group, Pakistan's largest industrial conglomerate announced official opening of its recently commissioned Asia's most modern European cement plant in Hub near Karachi. This is the most technologically advanced plant of its kind in Asia and completed in the record time of only 30 months.

FLSmidth, Loesche and Haver & Boecker from Europe are the main equipment suppliers. This giant cement plant has been designed for the highest levels of output with the least impact on the surroundings and without polluting the air. It is equipped with the most modern, environmentally friendly technology and complies with all the environmental standards.

ICMA Pakistan signs MoU with Naseeb Networks

KARACHI (PR): Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) and Naseeb Networks, the parent body of Rozee.pk have joined hands to develop Campus Career Portal for ICMA Pakistan's members and students.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between ICMA Pakistan and Naseeb Networks at the Institute's Head office. The MoU was signed by Abdul Wasey Khan, Vice President - ICMA Pakistan on behalf of ICMA Pakistan and Hanif Khan, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions - Rozee.pk on behalf of Rozee.pk.

The ceremony was attended by Noman Bombaywala, Chairman, Karachi Branch Council, ICMA Pakistan, Rozina Muzammil, Chairperson, Corporate Relations Committee, Karachi Branch Council, ICMA Pakistan, Shaham Ahmed, Chairman, CPD Committee, Karachi Branch Council, ICMA Pakistan, Jawed Mansha, Senior Fellow Member, ICMA Pakistan, Aamir Ijaz Khan, Executive Director, ICMA Pakistan, Javaria Malik, Director Marketing & Communications, ICMA Pakistan, Mr. Noman Rashid Director Corporate Sales, Rozee.pk, Ms. Fizza Sabir, Sr. Manager, Enterprise Solutions and Asim Husain Khan, Acting Director, Corporate Relations, ICMA Pakistan.

PNSC contributes Rs20m to Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand Dam Fund

KARACHI (PR): The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has contributed Rs. 20 Million to the fund for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. Chairman PNSC Rizwan Ahmed called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in this regard and presented him the cheque.

Chairman Rizwan Ahmed stated that PNSC fully supports the initiative taken by the Chief Justice, which is for a national cause of immense importance. The amount includes the PNSC officers' two days salary. Whereas, the staff members have contributed their one day salary to the fund.

Media junket for 'Teefa in Trouble'

KARACHI (PR): KFC Pakistan in collaboration with Jellyfish Entertainment hosted the media junket for their upcoming movie "Teefa in Trouble", which will hit cinemas on 20th July 2018. KFC is the official promotional partner for the movie which looks quite promising with the extraordinary talent and a vivid and dramatic look. The event drew media and bloggers at its new North Nazimabadoutlet in Karachiwhich has been built on state-of-the-art architecture with a fantastic drive-thru.

On the release of the much anticipated movie, Teefa in Trouble, KFC has opened the doors of its 80th outlet for the public and the response was overwhelming. The ensemble cast of the movie, Ali Zafar and Maya Ali, had a one-on-one interaction with the audience and shared their experiences about this exciting project.

Corrupt elements have no place in NTS

ISLAMABAD (PR): Chief Operating Officer of National Testing Service Air Commodore (Rted) Dr Sherzada Khan said the NTS has been struggling for meritocracy in order to make the way clear for talented youth.

In a press note he said the elements that create hurdles in smooth functioning of the NTS have no place to stay in the institution any more.

This is why the resignation of ex-CEO Haroon Rashid was accepted and a reference against Tahir Khakwani was filed with NAB for investigation.

He said NTS will fully cooperate with the investigating authorities to help make the Pakistan a corruption-free country.