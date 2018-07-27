Share:

KARACHI - Unprecedented delay in the certified results of major constituencies of Sindh has increased the grievances of political parties, as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal rejected the results.

The PPP staged a protest in which a large number of party workers and leaders gathered outside the Karachi Press Club and demanded the Election of Pakistan to ensure transparency of the polls. The PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani, Shehla Raza, Waqar Mehdi and other leaders were also present.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at the PPP media cell, Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman decried of not getting final certified results of both constituencies NA-200 and NA-246 from where its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has contested.

She said it was unprecedented that the polling agents were thrown out of stations at the time of counting. To ensure transparency of the elections, it was necessary that all polling agents should have been inside the stations. “Lyari and Larkana is our stronghold and these are key constituencies. No one should try to steal our mandate. The delay in the result would make the elections suspicious,” Sherry added.

Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that the general elections 2018 have become controversial and majority of the people of the country have expressed their reservations. “We warn the Election Commission of Pakistan that we are well aware these lame tactics. It should to step up to redress the grievances,” he added.

Rabbani was of the view that Lyari was the stronghold of the PPP since the era of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, demanding the ECP to issue the ‘genuine’ result without delay. He also questioned the ECP’s new system, saying that the old system should have been used if there was uncertainty in the perfection of the new system. Separately, the MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was of the view that the mandate of urban areas of the province was stolen and they reject ‘manipulated’ result. The MQM convener said that entire nation demanding the ECP chief to resign from his post over its failure in ensuring fair and free polls.

Congratulating the PTI chief Imran Khan over his victory, Siddiqui said they respect the PTI’s mandate and in the response it should respect their mandate as well. He said that the MQM-P polling agents were thrown out of the stations without being given Form 45, adding that results of Karachi was deliberately not announced.

Showing gratitude to the MQM-P voters, Siddiqui said that despite all odds they came out and stamped on the ‘Kite’ but unfortunately the results were manipulated.

On the other hand, the PSP announced attending the All Parties Conferences called by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl on alleged rigging. The party leader Dr Sagheer Ahmed, who suffered a defeat from PTI’s Amir Liaquat Hussain in NA 245, said that more than 24 hours had passed but they did not have even single certified result of any constituency.

Dr Sagheer stated that the PSP workers on the direction of its chairman Mustufa Kamal had ran a massive campaign and in the response a large number of people had voted for them. But the ECP had badly failed to fulfill its responsibility, vowing to approach every available forum against ‘rigging’.

Similarly, TLP Sindh Ameer Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi claimed it managed to win at least eight national and 16 provincial seats from Karachi but their mandate was replaced by ‘artificial’ mandate warned that ‘remote control’ representatives may affect the national action plan.