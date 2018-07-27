Share:

Islamabad - The high ups of local police on Thursday reviewed security of the residence of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imran Khan, who is expected to be the next prime minister, at Bani Gala .

DIG (Security) Islamabad police, Waqar Chouhan visited the residence in the outskirts of the capital city to review security of the premises.

He met with security officer of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Naeem ul Haq to discuss the security matters.

Khan’s party, Tehreek-e-Insaf has won majority seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 general election and is expected to be the next prime minister of the country.

The 65-year-old former cricketer was provided VIP security and police have also decided to erect barriers on the roads leading to his house.

The police had tightened the security around PTI Chief’s house on the polling day.

The roads leading to the residence were manned with additional force and additional pickets were set up.

In the meantime, police personnel have replaced private security guards at Imran Khan’s residence.

Additional police personnel have also been deployed at the main gate of the house and the roads leading towards Bani Gala .