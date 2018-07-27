Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan remained busy till Thursday night in compiling and transmitting results of the general elections held on Wednesday.

“We have been able to release 82 percent of the election results, and efforts are underway to complete the process at the earliest,” Election CP Secretary Babar Yaqoob told a press briefing.

However, sources in the ECP told The Nation till filing of this report that the commission will struggle to complete the process of transmitting the election results till Friday.

The ECP was also busy calculating the exact turnout in the polls which ECP sources claimed was more than 50 percent.

Yaqoob did not agree with the reports that polling agents were not issued copies of Form-45 and said that polling agents at every polling station were given copies of Form-45. “If someone has any complaint in this regard, we will investigate it,” he said.

The official accepted that the result transmission system could not perform in a manner it was expected to perform, adding that measures will be taken for its improvement.

Yaqoob said that there were also complaints about the slowness of the 8300 information services which was powered by the ECP.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Raza while announcing the first unofficial result at a news conference said technical faults in the RTS were the main cause of delay in the announcement of the election results.

Answering questions about allegations of rigging by certain political leaders, he said the election was hundred percent fair and transparent.

He said if there was a delay in the announcement of the results it was because of a technical fault in RTS system, it did not mean rigging.

The ECP on Thursday announced unofficial results of 338 national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

The ECP has so far received results of 73 National Assembly seats while it also got results of 265 provincial assemblies’ seats of the four provinces, an ECP official said.

The ECP has received results of 157 constituencies of Punjab Assembly, 57 constituencies of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 15 of Balochistan Assembly and 36 of Sindh Assembly constituencies.

In National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has grabbed 22 seats so far, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) nine seats, the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPP) four seats and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has won one seat.

PTI candidate Ali Muhammad has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-22 Mardan-III by securing 58,577 votes.

PTI’s candidate Gul Zafar Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-41 Tribal Area-II by securing 22,730 votes.

PML-N candidate Muhammad Riaz has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-123 Lahore-I by securing 97,193 votes.

PTI’s candidate, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-66 Jhelum-I by securing 112,356 votes.

PTI’s candidate Arbab Amir Ayub has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-28 Peshawar-II by securing 74,414 votes.

PTI’s candidate Asad Umar has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-54 Islamabad-3 by securing 56,945 votes.

PTI’s candidate Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-52 Islamabad-I by securing 64,690 votes.

MMA candidate Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-01 Chitral by securing 26,133 votes. PPPP candidate Sajid Hussain Turi has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-46 Tribal Area-VII by securing 21,461 votes. PTI candidate Malik Karamat Ali has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-135 Lahore XIII by securing 64,765 votes. PTI’s candidate Saleem Rehman has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-03 Swat-2 by securing 68,162 votes. PTI candidate Asif Khan has won election from PK-76 Peshawar-11 by securing 18,041 votes.