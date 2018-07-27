Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rejecting the general elections results, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded the annulment of 2018 general elections and called the all parties conference today(Friday) to devise agitation strategy against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government yet to be formed.

Announcing the decision of calling the APC here on Thursday, MMA Chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman said that he along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Shahbaz Sharif would co-host the event while Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement(Pakistan), Pak Serzameen Party, Qaumi Watan Party and others confirmed their participation in the event.

Responding to media questions, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that martial law in the guise of civilian government would not acceptable to them and said that their mandate was blatantly stolen. He said that almost all the major political parties have similar concerns, adding his defeat on the seats which he used to win with a huge margin of 25,000 votes was beyond comprehension.

When his attention was drawn toward PTI chief offer to get examine elections in as many constituencies as opposition parties wanted, Fazl said that it was not the matter of one or two constituencies they wanted annulment of the whole elections as the mandate of all the mainstream parties was stolen.