Share:

Islamabad - Five more soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Thursday during election duty when their ill-fated vehicle fell down a cliff in the NA-12 constituency.

The vehicle after delivering election material to the NA-12 returning officer’s office fell 250 feet down the cliff on Thursday.

“No sacrifice is more sacred than the life sacrificed in the line of duty,” said ISPR Director-General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet.

Earlier, two soldiers embraced martyrdom and few others were injured during election duty when their vehicle was ambushed in Balochistan.

FEMALE PO DIES AS

VEHICLE SWEPT

AWAY BY FLOODS

INP adds: Two including a female Presiding Officer and a police constable died when a coach carrying polling staff was swept away while crossing flooded stream in Lower Dir on Wednesday-Thursday midnight.

Police said a coach carrying polling staff from Chakdara to Timergarha was swept away by stream flooded due to heavy rain in Uch Kharkai area.

Others managed to save their lives but female Presiding Officer Sajida Begum w/o Muhammad Ishfaq hailing from Malakand and police constable Ubaidullah were swept alongwith vehicle.

Body of Sajida Begum was recovered from Warsak Uch on early Thursday morning whereas gun of the drowned police constable Ubaidullah was recovered while search for his body was in progress.