Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office on Thursday decried uproar triggered by the Indian media over Pakistan general elections and asked the neighbouring country to focus on its internal affairs.

In a statement issued here, the Foreign Office spokesman said: “Election is a part of democratic process, Indian media must focus on its internal matters.”

It also asked India to stop propagating venomous propaganda against Pakistan regarding general elections 2018.

The FO said that position of any leading party must be accepted in the wake of election results.

In recent reports published by the Indian channels and websites, they took a critical view to Imran Khan’s expected victory in the general elections.

Several Indian media outlets claimed that the victory of PM hopeful Imran Khan could create serious problems for India in the region. They alleged that Imran Khan exploited anti-Indian slogans to gain grounds for the PTI.