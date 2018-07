Share:

KARACHI :- Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 15.729 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday. According to a SBP weekly statement here, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank on July 20 amounted to $ 9,010.7 million. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $6,718.1 million. During the week ending July 20, SBP's reserves decreased by $53 million to $9,011 million due to payments on account of external debt servicing.