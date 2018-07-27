Share:

Rawalpindi - Police registered a case against the gunmen who stormed into the election office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Bank Colony Dhamial and opened indiscriminate firing leaving seven people injured, informed sources on Thursday.

The case was lodged with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni under section 324 of Pakistan Penal Court. However, no arrest was made so far, they said.

According to sources, police on complaint of a victim has registered an attempted murder case against the gunmen including Chaudhry Arbab on charges of launching an armed attack on supporters of PTI sitting in election office at Madni Chowk, Bank Colony, Dhamial. The brazen attack left 7 men critically injured. The gunmen numbering in 40 to 50 managed to escape the scene, sources said. Police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing attackers, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni Javed, when contacted, confirmed that police chalked a case against attackers and raids were carrying out to nab them.

Meanwhile, a constable, who was shot and injured by a gang of dacoits in Pirwadhai area, breathed his last in a hospital here. The deceased was identified as Jamil Satti. The funeral prayer of Jamil Satti was held at Police Line Number 1 which was also attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Regional Police Officer Fayyaz Dev, City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, divisional superintendents of police, the SDPOs, SHOs and other senior and junior police officers.