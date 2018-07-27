Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has congratulated the PTI on emerging as the leading winner in the general elections 2018 and called upon it to announce a short-term plan for quick revival of the economy in case it assumes power in the center.

President Sheikh Amir Waheed, Senior Vice President M Naveed Malik and Vice President Nisar Mirza of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the economy of Pakistan was currently confronted with many challenges as the rupee had witnessed record depreciation, trade deficit had swelled to over $ 37 billion, exports were way behind the target, forex reserves have dwindled significantly while instead of becoming a manufacturing hub, Pakistan was turning into a trading country. They said all these challenges demanded that the new government should accord top priority to form a new strategy in consultation with private sector to turn around the dwindling economy.

They said that Pakistan was facing serious financial constraints and the new government should take solid measures to improve the revenue generation of the country. For this purpose, focus should be on tax reforms and creating conducive environment for growth of industrial and manufacturing activities.

They said that PTI has always been raising voice for good governance and time has come that it should translate its slogan into reality by taking strong measures for establishing good governance in all sectors in the country.