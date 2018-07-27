Share:

New government to face serious economic situation

Islamabad: The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday said the incoming government will face a dire economic situation which will require the undivided attention of new economic managers to save the country from a grave crisis. The incoming government should carefully formulate its response to the mounting economic challenges without any delay while the opposition parties should also cooperate in the national interest to stop the current crisis from reaching to the dangerous proportions, it said.

The new government should focus on forex reserves as the economy is burning around 1.5 billion dollars per month which is not sustainable given the weak position of the foreign exchange reserves held with the central bank, said Dr Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

He added that the option of a mini-budget should be avoided as it will take a toll on masses and the troubled economy while steps should be taken to tame circular debt which has become a threat to the power sector. The masses are very hopeful about the resolution of their pressing problems, he said, adding that the incoming government should make a plan to borrow at least ten billion dollars from the IMF or other sources to keep the economy running smoothly.

Dr Murtaza Mughal said that the new government should avoid immediate steps which can result in worries among the business community as many important contracts signed by the PML-N government merits probe.–Online

Forest Dept to plant over 550,000 saplings in Rawalpindi region

RAWALPINDI: Forest Department Rawalpindi North will plant over 550,000 saplings during

Monsoon tree plantation campaign 2018 in Rawalpindi region while Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saif Anjum has inaugurated the plantation campaign by planting sapling of Peelkan here in Gymkhana.

Talking to APP Conservator Forests Rawalpindi Circle Ather Shah Khagga informed that all out efforts would be made to achieve the target fixed for Monsoon plantation campaign. Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir, Ex PAS, Syed Rizwan Mehboob, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan, Conservator Forest Rwp South, Saqib Mahmood also planted saplings. He said, divisional forest officers and other stakeholders have been directed to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign. On the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation has been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added. The Conservator said that the staff members of the department have been activated to make sure proper forestation takes place in their respective areas which would be inspected by the senior forest officers. In order to promote social forestry, the youngsters would be associated in afforestation plans, he said.–APP

Special emphasis is being given on plantation of shrubs and deep rooted plants on the banks of Murree Expressway to prevent land erosion and landslides. Thousands of saplings will be planted in Murree area under Bioengineering work, a landslide control technology. To a question he informed over 1.1 million target of spring tree plantation 2018 had been achieved successfully. The citizens should also plant maximum saplings to enhance forests and trees which would help control the problems of environmental pollution due to rapidly rising population. He further said, the main objective of Tree Plantation Campaign is to create awareness among people to plant maximum trees so that problems of environmental pollution could be controlled.