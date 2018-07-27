Share:

ISLAMABAD - The final tally of the party position in National and provincial assemblies results is yet to be computed by the Election Commission of Pakistan but by and large the position is clear and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is all set to form government in centre, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

But it would not be a cakewalk for the resilient Khan who so far had materialised so many unachievable targets and stunned his opponents by steadfastly holding his ground be it the campaign against the Panama papers’ revelations or coming out of lethal controversies associating with his personality.

Just hours after the announcement of initial results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz came out crying foul against the elections followed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, Pak-Ser-Zameen Party and other smaller groups joining the chorus.

Though in his maiden speech after the victory, Imran Khan had given assurance that his party would help address the opposition parties’ concerns about the alleged manipulation of elections results from the Election Commission of Pakistan, yet MMA Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman made it clear that they would not accept anything less than nullifying the whole results.

Almost all the political parties were ganging up against the elections results and in coming days and weeks if MMA and PML-N would manage to make some joint front they could become a serious threat for the upcoming PTI government and would not let it smooth sailing.

It would also be a big test of the upcoming PTI government how to deal with these opposition parties as the poor economic condition of the country would not afford frequent protests and agitation, while the mood of the opposition parties seemed dangerously aggressive and would use all its might to bring down the government.

On the other hand except Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa PTI was not in a position to single-handedly form the government hence making it dependent on independents and smaller parties which has its own cost and always keep PTI under pressure of exploitation from these independents and smaller groups, especially in difficult times and in the face of a very strong opposition both at centre and in Punjab.

This dependence of PTI on independents and smaller parties would also restrict the party from taking difficult decisions, which in the given circumstances, where the national economy was in extremely poor state would be necessary.

PTI would be inheriting the bad baggage of its successor massive burden of foreign and local loans and sharp depleting the foreign currency reserves posing serious problems for the upcoming government to deal with the situation.

The growing unemployment and recession in the local market would again be standing like monster before the government, which would have to do something with the issue and would surely not be in a position to take some tangible steps in the face of the precarious law and order situation in the country coupled with the planned opposition parties agitation plan.

The PTI government would have to immediately take steps for mending fences with neighbouring Afghanistan and Indian as without improving relations with these neighbouring states things would not improve for better.

On top of it, the promises made by PTI Chief Imran Khan during his election campaign had increased expectations of his voters and supporters enormously and as these expectations would unlikely be materialised in short span of time so the masses disenchantment with the government would increase in case of non-fulfilment of these pledges which political observers considered as mere elections slogans.

PTI chief during the election campaign and while taking the Janoobi Suba Mohaz in its fold had announced that he would form a separate province comprising south Punjab districts within 100 days of the formation of the PTI government could not be possible because of the tedious and lengthy legal and constitutional process required for it.