Share:

LONDON - Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Khan on Thursday took to Twitter to congratulate PTI Chairman whose party is winning majority of seats in elections. In a couple of tweets, the former British wife of PTI Chairman recalled Imran Khan's political journey which began in 90s and which she said is "an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief and refusal to accept defeat".

I remember IK’s 1st election in 1997- untested, idealistic & politically naive. I waited up for the call in LHR with 3 month old Sulaiman, who I had lugged around the country. Eventually he called. “It’s a clean sweep" & after my gasp,… the other way. He roared with laughter. She, however, said that the challenge for Imran Khan is now to remember why he entered politics. About 22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons father is Pakistan’s next PM, she added.