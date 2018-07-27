Share:

KARACHI - Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), following its academic council’s approval, will mark the beginning of its virtual campus in next few days’ time.

Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Rafi, talking to media persons here on Thursday, said JSMU’s virtual campus will go live next month and it will enhance the outreach of the university to remote areas of the country.

This, he said, would also enable new population groups to gain access to high quality medical knowledge through online courses, many of which are already underway.

“The academic council has also approved fresh online courses related to health professions education and community mobilisation,” said Prof. Tariq Rafi.

The recently held meeting of JSMU’s academic council was said to have also approved establishing schools of nursing and physiotherapy respectively.

He said emphasis of the university is on automation and in view of its decided priorities, JSMU has fully computerised its examination system, making it first university in the country where all semester and annual exams can be taken online.

To further strengthen this approach, a policy to make audio-visual recording of all Objective Structured Practical Examinations (OSPE) was also approved by the academic council to redress any grievances of the candidates.

“This is to strengthen trust of both the students and the examiners on the system,” he said.

The meeting following an elaborate discussion also decided to modify JSMU’s policies related to admissions, promotions and supplementary examinations.